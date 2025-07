Archbishop condemns rise in domestic violence and abortions among girls

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has expressed his deep regret over the increase in domestic violence and abortions among young girls in the country. The Archbishop said that girls' abortions are now fashionable, posing a threat to humanity. He made these comments while speaking at the World Union of Catholic Women's Organisations Conference at the Catholic Shrine in Namugongo, Wakiso District.