UPDF hands over 34 Congolese abductees to DR Congo

The UPDF has formally handed over 34 ADF war abductees to the DRC government. Presiding over the handover at the Mountain Division headquarters at Muhoti barracks in Fort Portal, the Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga explained that the victims had been abducted by the ADF during fighting against a combined force of UPDF and FARDC several months ago. However, they had been rescued and were released for a formal return to the homeland.