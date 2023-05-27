UNRA starts move to build six bridges

The Government has started plans to redesign and build six selected bridges in eastern Uganda. Most of these bridges are on the Kafu-Lwakhakha road. These developments are part of UNRA's strategy to improve the development and access demands of the country. However, the move has come at a time, when locals are concerned at the slow pace of compensation for the land, the government has procured to make way for the construction. UNRA has contracted China Railway Seventh Group Co. Ltd to carry out the work.