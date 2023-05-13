UNRA closes roads with repairs works set to start after Katonga bridge disaster

The Uganda National Roads Authority says it is preparing to commence works on the collapsed Katonga Bridge on the Masaka-Kampala Highway. This follows heavy rains that caused the river Katonga to burst its banks, leading to the collapse of the bridge and part of the road. UNRA spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe says the road is now closed to the public as the authority waits for the waters to recede so road works can commence.