Unclaimed passenger items pile up at Fly Entebbe Express office

The management of Fly Entebbe Express, which operates the Kampala-Entebbe route, is stuck with goods and items worth millions that have been forgotten and abandoned by passengers. Among the items still kept at their office in Entebbe are academic documents, case files, national IDs, bank ATM cards, and other critical belongings, with no claims yet made by the passengers.