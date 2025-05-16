Women entrepreneurs raise concerns over delays in GROW loan processing

Some women entrepreneurs seeking loans under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project are raising concerns over delays by banks in processing the funds. This comes as the government announces it is in the final stages of releasing the second batch of GROW loans. In response, Gender Minister Betty Amongi says they are engaging financial institutions to be more responsive, including accommodating applicants without collateral but with strong repayment capacity. Ronah Nahabwe reports.