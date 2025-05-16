AG Kiryowa Kiwanuka urges marking of all UPDF equipment for identification

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka is urging MPs to include a provision in the UPDF Amendment Bill, 2025, requiring all military equipment to be marked with "UPDF" for identification purposes. This includes uniforms, helmets, boots, and other items. The aim is to distinguish them from civilian or public items. He also emphasized the need to warn the public against possessing military gear to avoid confusion. The proposal was made during a joint parliamentary committee meeting reviewing the UPDF Bill amendments.