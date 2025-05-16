YY Bus hands over body of Canon Musimbi, 10 days after fatal Buikwe crash

Ten days after a crash in Buikwe—where a YY Bus collided with a Scania truck, overturned, and caught fire at Makindu—the company has handed over the body of former Manafwa District Service Commission Chairperson, Canon Jimmy Musimbi, who perished in the accident. A week ago, the family had raised concerns over the silence surrounding the whereabouts of Canon Musimbi's body in the days following the crash. They also expressed dismay at how the YY Bus Company and the Uganda Police handled the recovery of their father’s remains. We have more in this report.