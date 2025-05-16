NRM leaders confident of regaining Kampala support ahead of general polls

NRM leaders in Kampala have expressed confidence that the party will regain support in the city in the upcoming general elections. This comes as the party conducted its structural elections at the sub-county level across the country. Meanwhile, the party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson, Tanga Odoi, has blamed isolated incidents of violence during the exercise on some registrars and politicians misinterpreting instructions.