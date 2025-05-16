Uganda’s Human Development Index improves, but inequality remains a challenge

Uganda's Human Development Index (HDI) has improved, ranking the country 157th out of 193 countries, according to the latest United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report. Since 1990, the HDI has increased by 70.2%, with life expectancy rising by 20.7 years, average years of schooling by 5.8 years, and Gross National Income (GNI) per capita by 158%. However, inequality remains a significant challenge. During the launch of the report, experts noted that Uganda could harness artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative tool to further advance human development. By integrating AI into key sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, Uganda has the potential to reduce inequality and accelerate inclusive growth. Betty Ndagire has the details.