Security agencies release Kassimu Ssebudde after abduction

Security agencies have released Kassimu Ssebudde, who was kidnapped alongside Edward Ssebuufu on the 27th of last month. Ssebudde says he is still unsure where he was held, but his captors abandoned him near his home in Mukono last night. Following his release, National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi claimed the abduction was part of a strategy to intimidate the party and drive away its supporters. We have the details.