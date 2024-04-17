UNATU warns legal action over teacher assessment in Nakaseke District

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has written to Nakaseke District Chairperson Ignatius Koomu, asking him to cease the assessment of teachers in Nakaseke District, which, according to the union, is unprofessional, irrational, and unnecessary. Through its lawyers, UNATU warns of legal action to be taken against Koomu if he declines to heed their request. On Monday, Koomu and the Nakaseke District Education Department released results from the assessment tests given to 51 teachers from 17 schools that registered poor performance in the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations. The results indicated that the best score was 92%, whereas the worst was 27%.