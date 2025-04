Uganda left out of Papal Conclave as Cardinal Wamala ineligible

Uganda will not be represented in the conclave to elect a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis on Monday morning. According to the papal envoy to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the Church Code introduced by Pope Paul IV in 1559 states that any cardinal over the age of 80 is ineligible to participate in the election of a new pope. Currently, Uganda’s only surviving cardinal, His Eminence Emmanuel Wamala, is 98 years old.