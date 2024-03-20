Uganda improves in human development index ranking

The latest UNDP Human Development Report reveals Uganda ranks second only to Kenya in the East African region for enhancing the well-being of its citizens, particularly in education, health, and per-capita income. This information was disclosed during the unveiling of the United Nations Human Development Index report at Makerere University, which also highlighted a significant increase in life expectancy. As reported by Sudhir Byaruhanga, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, who was the guest of honor at the report's launch, stated government's commitment to combating division and enhancing service delivery. This effort aims to either sustain or improve Uganda's current position in the Human Development Index rankings.