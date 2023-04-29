Two die as boulders give way in Kabale stone quarry

The police in Rubanda district are investigating the cause of a stone quarry accident that reportedly buried three people, killing two of them, after a stone boulder gave way at Kiyoora stone quarrying site along Lake Bunyonyi road. Kabale RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma confirmed the incident noting that the lone survivor is nursing wounds at Kabale Regional Hospital. Kiyoora quarry, which employs more than 1,000 people, was closed several years ago by the district security committee over safety concerns, but quarrying activities have been continuing at the site.