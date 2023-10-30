Two children die in blaze at masaka school

Two top-class pupils at Kasaana Junior Primary School in Masaka City have died in a fire that gutted their dormitory at around 4 am on Monday. According to preliminary police reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the dormitory, as the school matron was reportedly charging her phone at night. The Acting Police Spokesman in the Southern region, Jamada Wandera, stated that the two children died, while other kids sustained serious injuries. He mentioned that the injured children were initially rushed to Masaka Regional Hospital but were later referred to Kampala for further management.