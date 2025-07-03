VIVO Energy covers transport costs for Rugby Africa Cup teams

Organizers of the forthcoming Rugby Africa Cup, due to kick off at Mandela National Stadium next Tuesday, have been relieved of some logistical expenses thanks to the VIVO Energy partnership unveiled this morning in Kampala. The fuel company has committed to covering operational transport costs for all eight participating teams. The tournament kicks off at the quarterfinal stage, with Uganda slated to take on neighbours Kenya on 8th July at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.