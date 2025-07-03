Magyezi urges farmer-focused policies at Agri-Hub Launch

Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, has urged district authorities to formulate farmer-focused policies that can attract government and development partner financing to support both smallholder and commercial agriculture. He made the remarks while officiating the launch of an agri-hub at Asiri Farms in Kiryandongo, a partnership between Yara International and the Ministry. The hub, established at Uganda’s largest grower of soya bean, maize, and sunflower, will serve as a knowledge centre for farmers working with Asiri and beyond. The event was part of a wider field tour involving over 200 farmers from across the country, aimed at promoting the use of fertilizers and showcasing model farms, including those focused on coffee production.