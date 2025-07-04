IGG investigates Jinja service delivery following complaints

The Inspectorate of Government is holding monitoring sessions in Jinja City Council following complaints from residents dissatisfied with service provision in the area. One of the sites visited includes a secondary school under construction in Lock Ward, Southern Division, Jinja District. Deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisha assessed the state of the school’s construction, which is reported to be 90% complete, although work has stalled for six months after the contractor abandoned the site. Residents expressed concerns that the project may have suffered from misappropriation of government funds.