Uganda Women’s Basketball team begins Afrobasket preparations

Six out of thirteen players from Uganda's women’s national basketball team, who were recently summoned to start preparations for the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament, reported on day one today at Africa Bible University in Lubowa. Uganda, who qualified by winning the FIBA Zone V Championship in Egypt last February, will be looking to better their seventh-place finish from the last edition when the championship tips off on 26 July in Ivory Coast.