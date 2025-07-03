Analysts doubt Opposition unity ahead of 2026 elections

Political analysts are expressing skepticism over the opposition's ability to unite behind a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 elections. This follows a cooperation pact signed between the People's Front for Freedom and the Alliance for National Transformation, with both parties pledging to rally other opposition forces into a joint effort. But as Daniel Kibet reports, analysts warn that deep-seated mistrust and competing interests among opposition leaders could undermine any hopes of a united front against President Museveni.