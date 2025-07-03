Insurers urged to innovate pension solutions for aging Ugandans

At the Thought Leaders Pension Forum in Kampala, insurance players were called upon to leverage technology in developing pension products tailored for Uganda’s growing aging population. Speakers emphasized the need for digital platforms that support contribution tracking, benefit simulations, and retirement planning to close the country’s pension coverage gap. The event highlighted insurers' untapped role in deepening retirement security through innovation and public-private collaboration. Rona Nahabwe reports.