KCCA Council halts land allocation over illegal procedures

The Kampala Capital City Authority's council has halted the process of giving away five plots of land belonging to the entity, citing illegal procedures that were followed, including the lack of a council resolution. They are now urging the executive wing of KCCA to provide them with details about the land being allocated to different individuals, such as physical addresses and sizes. This decision was made during today's special Council Meeting held at KCCA to address the land queries.