Transport ministry seeks to set standards by registering garages

The Ministry of Works and Transport has set October 30 as the last date for data collection of all motor garage owners, operators and all people who repair vehicles in the garages. According to the State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama, this is a compulsory exercise aimed at regulating and professionalizing the industry. It is also stated that its among the government’s efforts to fight road accidents that are blamed on the way vehicles are maintained and repaired.