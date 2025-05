Rukundo to unveil executive committee at Captain's Bell Tournament

Uganda Golf Club re-elected Captain Paul Charles Rukundo is due to unveil his full executive committee next weekend at the dinner to celebrate the week-long Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante. The Absa Bank-sponsored Captain’s Prize Tournament tees off on 15th May with the 54-hole gross competition, before climaxing on Saturday, 17th May, with the subsidiaries category.