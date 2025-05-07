UNBS fosters partnerships to set clean cooking standards

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), in its commitment to promoting compliance with standards for clean cooking equipment, has adopted a collaborative approach. Instead of immediately resorting to enforcement and policing, UNBS has chosen to support and engage the private sector by facilitating dialogue and partnership. By bringing together technically competent stakeholders from the private sector to work alongside UNBS, the aim, according to Patricia Bageine Ejalu, Deputy Executive Director, Standards at UNBS, is to jointly develop and agree on practical, effective standards for clean cooking technologies. This inclusive process not only builds trust but also encourages ownership and voluntary compliance, paving the way for the wider adoption of clean and safe cooking solutions in Uganda. Betty Ndagire reports.