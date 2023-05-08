Three people arrested over shooting controversial vlogger, Isma Olaxess

Three people have been arrested concerning the murder of renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira Lubega also known as Isma Olaxes also known as Jajja Ichuli. According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Lubega's driver Mathias Waswa is one of those under custody. Olaxess was shot dead several times by unknown assailants in Kyanja on Saturday night, as he approached his apartment, with different circles calling for thorough investigations.