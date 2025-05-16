Tensions rise in Apac as Balaalo herdsmen clash with farmers

Tensions are rising in Akokoro Sub-county, Apac District, after a group of Balaalo herdsmen reportedly attacked and beat a man who was trying to stop them from grazing their cattle in his garden in Acenglyet Village. Joshua Owani has been rushed to the hospital after being assaulted by the nomadic herdsmen. The herdsmen are accused of consistently assaulting farmers who take action to protect their crops from stray cattle belonging to the Balaalo.