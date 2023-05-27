Teachers hope that AI, robotics will revolutionize learning

Educationists say robotics is poised to revolutionise the learning landscape by equipping children with essential skills and preparing them for a future, where artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are central to the jobs market, Dr Patrick Wakida, a researcher, is urging the government to shift from orthodox education methods, to skills that prepare children for future career development using a local curriculum, but with international standards.