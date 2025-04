Ssenyonyi tasks KCCA to invest more on city drains

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi has responded to the Kabaka's Easter message by also calling for more action to deal with city drainage systems to prevent flooding in Kampala. Speaking during an Easter service at St Andrea Catholic Parish, in Kigoowa, Ntinda, Ssenyonyi said a lot of money was being wasted on other issues that do not add value to the city's development.