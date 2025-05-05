Works Minister Katumba says third party insurance is a relief to accident victims

Works Minister, General Katumba Wamala, has reiterated the importance of integrating motor third-party insurance, as a form of financial relief to accident victims, while also promoting responsible driving on Uganda’s roads. Katumba Wamala says his ministry is working to have all its assets insured, including all the aircraft under Uganda Airlines, the trains, the water vessels, and the common vehicles on the road. His call came during the 14th Insurance Agents Awards 2025, organised by the Uganda Insurers Association under the theme, “Driving a Resilient Agency Distribution Channel for Sustained Insurance Growth.