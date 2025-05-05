NRM members protest missing yellow book in Lwemiyaga ahead of LC 1 primaries

In a related development, a section of NRM party members in Lwemiyaga County, Ssembabule District, have appealed to President Museveni, their party chairperson, to intervene in what they see as potential malpractice. The protest comes two days ahead of the party’s grassroots polls, set to be held on Tuesday. The members are unhappy that the party register—commonly known as the yellow book—has gone missing. With this happening just before the NRM primaries for LC I positions, officials in Lwemiyaga have threatened not to leave the party offices in Ssembabule until they receive a proper explanation.