Speaker Among tells Ministers to stop idle talk about MPs

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has accused some Cabinet ministers of engaging in what she has described as idle talk. This comes after reports that some ministers have accused members of parliament of having been bribed to block the merging of various government agencies. Among says instead of whispering in the corridors of Parliament and other institutions, the ministers should have shown up in the House to defend Cabinet's decision to merge government entities.The speaker asked those who who feel that parliament is not doing enough to close it. This was during today’s sitting.