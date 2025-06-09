BUSINESS UPDATE: Ugandans get EU nomination for innovation that extends fruit lifespan

Uganda is grappling with high post-harvest losses, with nearly 50% of fresh produce lost before reaching the market—worsening food insecurity and reducing farmer incomes. In response, Karpolax, a Ugandan startup, has developed an edible coating that extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, offering a practical solution to reduce food waste and improve agricultural efficiency. We speak to Samuel Muyita, Co-founder of Karpolax, about how this innovation is supporting smallholder farmers and contributing to food security in Uganda.