Researchers urge action on evidence to boost life skills in schools

Researchers are calling on policymakers to put evidence-based findings into action to facilitate life-changing improvements in the education of children in the country. According to Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, Executive Director of UWEZO, a research-based organization, most children attend school because their parents send them, but they are unable to solve real-life challenges on their own. This is attributed to the lack of a supportive policy framework that can bring together all stakeholders to instill life skills and necessary values among children.