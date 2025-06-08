Bishop Wanok urges unity and reconciliation amid tribal divisions

The Bishop of Lira Catholic Diocese, Sanctus Lino Wanok, is calling on the faithful to abandon tribal divisions and instead promote unity and reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of self-reflection amid a society strained by tribal sentiments. His appeal came during his homily at a special mass for Christian laypeople originating from the Gulu ecclesiastical province, comprising the dioceses of Gulu, Arua, Nebbi, and Lira, collectively known as GANAL, held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Parish in Naguru. The mass, an annual affair, is usually held in the aftermath of the Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations.