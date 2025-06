Stellah Mugera shares pride behind Namugongo’s Martyrs’ day beauty

If you followed what took place at Namugongo on Martyrs' Day, I am sure you observed how beautiful the place looked in different colors. Today, we sought out the person behind all this beauty so she could tell us what makes her different from others. This is Stellah Mugera, and she says she is very proud of the Uganda Martyrs. This was once her prayer request, and she’s glad God answered her.