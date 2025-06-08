Nandutu eyes 2026 NRM ticket with backing from Bududa voters

Bududa District Woman MP Agnes Nandutu says she has obtained the support of her constituents to contest as an NRM-backed MP in the 2026 General Election. The MP, who was first elected as an independent after losing the NRM primaries, says her constituents are pleased with her performance in the House, despite a difficult period marked by legal troubles while serving in the Cabinet and Parliament over the last year and a half. During her latest foray into the area, residents presented Nandutu with a clan seat, a cock, and a bunch of matooke as a way of wishing her well in the coming elections.