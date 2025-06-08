Minister Byamukama takes over as Kakumiro NRM Chairperson

Transport State Minister Fred Byamukama has taken over as the Kakumiro NRM District Chairperson after receiving the instruments of power. Byamukama, who is also the Bugangaizi West Constituency Member of Parliament, was handed the instruments of power by the outgoing NRM Chairman, Josephat Tumwesigye, at the NRM House in Kakumiro Town Council, Kakumiro District. Byamukama was declared unopposed by the NRM National Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, following the intervention of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who convinced Fred Mwesigwa to step down for the good of Kakumiro District.