Measuring Uganda's growth and economic development after SONA|Morning At NTV

In accordance with Article 101(1) of the Constitution, President Museveni addressed the nation, emphasizing Uganda’s economic strides and poverty reduction. But behind the official figures, questions linger about inequality, the cost of living, and whether the average Ugandan feels this growth. We break it all down with two top experts, John Walugembe – Executive Director, FSMEs and Fred Muhumuza – Renowned Economist.