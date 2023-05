Seeds of Gold: Mbarara farmers tipped on boosting output

Farmers in Mbarara have been tipped in better farming methods for cattle, banana, and milk handling. The farmers complained about a lack of knowledge of how to cope after milk prices flip in the area, following concerns from financial institutions on how to work with farmers. The knowledge sharing came from the NMG-supported Seeds of Gold farm clinic in Mbarara, where experts were brought in to support the farmers.