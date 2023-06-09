School head netted with dozens of children

Mityana Police and local leaders of Bugabo village in Ttaamu division have raided Mujabi memorial Primary School and rescued six children, suspected to have been trafficked. The raid follows a tip off from local residents, who revealed that the children had been drawn from various parts of Uganda Such as Seeta, Kampala, Mubende and Mukono among others with a promise to give them scholarships. Vincent Mujabi, the proprietor of Mujabi memorial primary school admitted that the school did not meet the required standards. He is now being detained at Mityana police station as investigations continue.