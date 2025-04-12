Princess Diana Teyaggala marks 20 years of Buddhist faith in Uganda

The Kabaka's sister, Princess Diana Teyaggala, is calling on parents to sacrifice as much as possible for their children, as they constitute the future of the country. Princess Diana Teyaggala's call came as she commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Buddhist movement in Uganda. The celebrations for the International Day of Buddhism, held under the theme "Buddhist Insight for World Peace and Human Development," were attended by Uganda's head of mission, Bhante Kaboggoza Buddharakhita, who explained the meaning of today’s activities.