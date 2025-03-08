Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja calls for funds for electric fence

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, has directed the Ministry of Finance to immediately avail funds to the Uganda Wildlife Authority to put up an electric fence around all the major National Parks to prevent human-wildlife conflict. The directive comes after numerous complaints from locals who are being attacked by elephants, killing some of the people. Nabbanja's call came as she met with the Ministry of Tourism and MPs from affected areas where elephants have been killing the locals.