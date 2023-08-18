President acknowledges challenges youths face

President Museveni has assured the youth in the country that their future lies in concentrating on their studies and learning to succeed in the world of work. Presiding at International Youth Day celebrations in Kabale, the president acknowledged the challenges many of the youth were facing, including unemployment as well as a difficult learning environment, explaining that the government would support them in their endeavours. The colourful celebrations in Kabale attracted many national leaders including the vice president and several ministers and MPs.