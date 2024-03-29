Police to sell aircraft that has failed to perform

Police has put on sale one of its newly acquired rescue and operation aircraft after it has failed to perform up to its expectations. A fixed-wing aircraft P180 PIAGGIO AVANTI 11 EVO was acquired in June 2019 at USD 7.840.000, According to police, the aircraft did not achieve any of its intended outcome, Police says since its acquisition, it has only covered a total flying distance of 117 kms, as it is not designed for non-tarmacked runways. The aircraft's servicing and running costs are expensive. Now police valued the aircraft at USD 4.271,709.06 for sale at a far lower than its purchase cost.