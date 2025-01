Police release details of four killed suspected robbers

The Police have released more detail of 4 of the 6 suspected robbers who were shot dead publicly in Kamwokya, a Kampala Suburb. What we now have are mug-shots of Katongole Fahad, Muhammad Khamis, Muzamiru Kamoga, and Sharif Lukwago whom the Police say were part of a larger gang, that is notorious for aggravated robberies.