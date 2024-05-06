Parliament suspends Excise Duty bill over Tax dispute

Parliament has suspended the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2024 due to a disagreement over the increase in taxes on fuel, which legislators argue will lead to a rise in commodity prices. Legislators were at odds with the Ministry of Finance over the imposition of a 300 shilling tax on every liter of paraffin, which they say is largely used by low-income earners. The Ministry of Finance has conceded and withdrawn a section that imposes a 5% tax on land sales in the Income Amendment Bill 2024 after facing resistance from members of parliament.