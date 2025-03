Parajwoki Primary School in Hoima in sorry state

The 97-year-old Parajwoki Primary School in Hoima West City Division Hoima Oil City is in a sorry state. The school was established in 1928 by the Catholic Church and it is government aided. However, the school’s eight classroom block has developed serious cracks, its windows and doors are old, even the iron sheets on some sections of the block were blown off by wind, as detailed by our reporter Kasumba.