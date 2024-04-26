PAC visit to Lubowa flops, Health Ministry says protective gear not acquired

The Ministry of Health has written to Parliament, postponing the scheduled tour of Members of Parliament from the Public Accounts Committee to the International Specialised Hospital at Lubowa in Wakiso District. The MPs were supposed to inspect the site today. However, Kenneth Akiiri, writing on behalf of Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, stated that the developer failed to secure protective gear for MPs and a team of over 50 people who were supposed to visit the site. PAC Chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi wonders how a multibillion-dollar project developer could fail to provide protective gear to less than 100 people.