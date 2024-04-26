Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda makes strides in combating maternal mortality despite challenges
  • 2 National Missing woman's family seeks, questions fiance's role
  • 3 News Kenyan government recommends regulating TikTok
  • 4 National Lango chiefdom seeks Shs2.8b for coronation of new Paramount Chief
  • 5 National ICT PS Zawedde cautions students to use internet carefully and wisely